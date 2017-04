Conna youngster shows humorous dislike of chocolate

While most children are looking forward to enjoying some chocolate on Easter Sunday this weekend, three-year-old Sáeran from Conna has made headlines with a video showing her aversion to chocolate or any sugary item.Titled ‘3 Year Old Doesn't Like Chocolate Because It Will Give Her Bad Teeth', the video shows Sáeran turning down a Kinder Surprise as it’s ‘bad for my teeth’.Sensibly, she decides to put the treat into the bin instead!