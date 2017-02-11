Centrally on Main Street, Lismore sits the Castle Lodge bar and restaurant which has recently been put on the market for €375,000.
Similarly located in the centre of Lismore, the Spire Café is also up for sale through LibertyBlue Estate Agents with an asking price of €260,000.
The Castle Lodge comprises a ground floor public bar and restaurant over 1,600 square feet, with a guest house overhead on two upper floors over 2,385 square feet.
The guesthouse comprises of a total of seven en-suite bedrooms and includes two kitchens, hot presses, laundry room and bathroom.
To the rear of the property there is a three-bedroom residence and is suitable as a residence or for short-term holiday lets.
The bar and restaurant have been closed since 2011 though the guesthouse has enjoyed high occupancy rates over the years.
The Spire Café is a turn-key property that currently trades as a successful cafe with an existing wine licence, located on Main Street.
The cafe seats 20 customers with seating available for a further 12 in the conservatory at the rear.
The property incorporates a two/three bedroom duplex townhouse, while a ‘cafe garden’ is located at the reat of the building.
Both properties are for sale through LibertyBlue Estate Agents in Waterford City.