The Castle Lodge Bar & Restaurant and The Spire Cafe, which are up for sale in Lismore.

Centrally on Main Street, Lismore sits the Castle Lodge bar and restaurant which has recently been put on the market for €375,000.

Similarly located in the centre of Lismore, the Spire Café is also up for sale through LibertyBlue Estate Agents with an asking price of €260,000.

The Castle Lodge comprises a ground floor public bar and restaurant over 1,600 square feet, with a guest house overhead on two upper floors over 2,385 square feet.

The guesthouse comprises of a total of seven en-suite bedrooms and includes two kitchens, hot presses, laundry room and bathroom.

To the rear of the property there is a three-bedroom residence and is suitable as a residence or for short-term holiday lets.

The bar and restaurant have been closed since 2011 though the guesthouse has enjoyed high occupancy rates over the years.

The Spire Café is a turn-key property that currently trades as a successful cafe with an existing wine licence, located on Main Street.

The cafe seats 20 customers with seating available for a further 12 in the conservatory at the rear.

The property incorporates a two/three bedroom duplex townhouse, while a ‘cafe garden’ is located at the reat of the building.

Both properties are for sale through LibertyBlue Estate Agents in Waterford City.

Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

