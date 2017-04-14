The Citroën Dispatch, alongside Peugeot Expert and Toyota Proace Van, a joint collaboration of the three companies, has been voted Irish Van of the Year 2017 in association with Continental Tyres.

The award is voted upon by a jury of Ireland’s most experienced van journalists.

Launched last year, the New Citroën Dispatch is the first vehicle of its type to offer hands-free sliding side doors and a head-up display, as well as numerous other technologies that make working lives easier and safer.

Chris Graham, Citroën & DS Ireland’s Managing Director, said; “We are delighted Citroën Dispatch has been voted Irish Van of the Year. In a very competitive market to achieve such an award is an incredible recognition for Dispatch.”