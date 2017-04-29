A new CCTV scheme would be of tremendous benefit to Mitchelstown and will bring confidence to the town according to Sgt James Hallahan who was addressing a meeting of the Mitchelstown Buisness Association on Tuesday night.

Making the point that gardai can’t be everywhere, Sgt Hallahan told the meeting in the Mitchelstown Enterprise Centre at Cahir Hill, that a CCTV system would bring confidence to the town and provide trust to new businesses.

He added that locals want a safe place to relax with family and friends and tourists want to visit, knowing the town is safe with a low crime rate.

“It will be of huge benefit to the Gardai in crime prevention, recording evidence of incidents, deterring shop lifting, vandalism and littering. In the first week of the CCTV cameras being installed in Fermoy, we were able to solve two burglaries, a hit and run incident, deter public order offences and catch individuals drug dealing.”

