For the second year in succession the boys at CBS Mitchelstown have won the Spotlight Award at the Young Social Innovators Challenge Awards.

The transition year students developed a pack (Concussion Discussion) that helps people recognise concussion and gives guidelines on the best course of action.

In the pack there are flash cards to test for concussion, a foil blanket, ear plugs and a sick bag. The flash cards operate like a traffic light system.

The concussion packs were bought by sporting organisations, local schools and construction companies and Carmel Ryan, TY coordinator at CBS was really impressed with the boys attitude towards the project and the dedication they put in.

“This is the second year in a row that we have won this award and I am immensely proud of the boys for their commitment and hard work…”

