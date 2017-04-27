There are few professions in life where job satisfaction is so rewarding that employees would still love their day job even after winning the lottery.

Learning to fly and becoming an Airline Pilot tops the list of the ultimate dream job.

To help discover more about Pilot Careers Paths, AFTA “Irelands leading Airline Pilot Training Academy” are delighted to announce their upcoming ‘Open Day’ at their Cork Airport based Centre of excellence on April 30.

Philip Smyth, AFTA Safety Manager, said working as a pilot is an amazing job with important responsibilities. “There are numerous career paths to becoming a pilot and this ‘Open Day’ provides an opportunity for prospective cadet pilots to speak with pilots and aviation industry experts.

“We will provide an overview of our Pilot training programmes, including, Integrated and Modular Training, and the steps towards gaining a Commercial Pilots Licence. AFTA covers all aspects of Pilot training, such as, Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL) and Night Rating, to Advanced Flight Training and Flight Instructor courses.”

Email info@afta.ie for any further information.