Hosted by The Original TOP GEAR Presenter Quentin Willson

Vehicle history and data expert Cartell.ie this week announced the launch of an exciting new and innovative event called “Electronomous”.

Aiming to become the Leading Car Technology Event in Europe over the coming years and in collaboration with global industry leaders Electronomous addresses the Connected Car, Autonomous vehicles, Electric and Hybrid Car models and the technology that will populate the future automotive landscape!”

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Connected and Electric Vehicles (EV) have a huge part to play on the so-called “Road to Autonomy”. Lives will be saved, accidents reduced, the environment protected and opportunities will present themselves.

Cartell are delighted to announce a One-Day-Conference aimed towards industry executives, engineers operating with OEMs, Dealer Principles, Senior motoring executives, owners and operators of lease or rental fleets, regulatory bodies, insurance companies, technology providers, product developers, telecommunication operators and car sharing and automotive mobility solutions providers.

The conference will take place at the INEC Killarney on April 27th with a packed program of National and International speakers, including the Managing Director of BMW Ireland, the Managing Director of Volvo Ireland and representatives from companies such as Valeo, ESB Cars, Thatcham Research and Cubic Telecom the event is not to be missed.

The event will be hosted by the original Top Gear presenter and motoring rights campaigner Quentin Willson.

Commenting on Cartell’s newest venture, Jeff Aherne, Cartell, Director says:

“The rate of change of technology in cars is at an all-time high. The technology we will be speaking about at Electronomous really is the future of the automotive sector and the changes we will see in our lifetime will be staggering. Cartell has always been an innovative company that is delighted to move into this exciting arena.”

For more information on the event and to find our full list of speakers log on to www.electronomous.com

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at a cost €300 per person.

*This includes the pre-event Networking dinner on the evening before the conference at the Brehon Hotel Killarney.