Enterprise Ireland’s €750,000 Competitive Start Fund (CSF) for Female Entrepreneurs opened for applications this week.

Up to €50,000 in equity funding is available to a maximum of 15 successful female applicants with early stage start-up companies.

Last year, one in three companies who received CSF investment from Enterprise Ireland were female-led.

As well as securing up to €50k in funding, 10 of the successful applicants will also have the opportunity to participate in Dublin BIC’s INNOVATE accelerator programme.

Delivered over a 12-week period in the Guinness Enterprise Centre, the interactive INNOVATE programme will increase the capabilities of the participants and move them to investor-ready within a short period.

Full details on the Competitive Start Fund for Female Entrepreneurs, including the application form and eligibility criteria, can be accessed on the Enterprise Ireland website www.enterprise-ireland.com/FemaleCSF.

The Competitive Start Fund for Female Entrepreneurs will close for submissions at 3pm on Wednesday, May 17.