The strike at Bus Éireann will be in its seventh day this Thursday as staff and drivers across the country continue to protest pay and conditions within the company.

Bus Éireann is seeking to implement changes to workers’ contracts to reverse major losses in the company, while the ongoing strike continues to affect customers across the country.

Bus Éireann employees in Fermoy joined the nationwide strike, picketing outside the bus depot on the Dublin Road in the town.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

