The strike at Bus Éireann will be in its seventh day this Thursday as staff and drivers across the country continue to protest pay and conditions within the company.

Bus Éireann is seeking to implement changes to workers’ contracts to reverse major losses in the company, while the ongoing strike continues to affect customers across the country.

Bus Éireann employees in Fermoy joined the nationwide strike, picketing outside the bus depot on the Dublin Road in the town.

