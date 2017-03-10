After an impressive debut onboard Ordinary Man at Kildorrery Point-to-Point last month, 17-year-old jockey Adam Feeney will continue his riding apprenticeship at this Sunday’s Kilworth & Araglen Point-to-Point.

The Liam Burke-trained Ordinary Man finished fourth in a field of nine, in a race won by Minella For Value.

A student in Coláiste an Chraoibhín in Fermoy, Adam comes from a racing family and grew up around horses. He told The Avondhu he aims to carve out a career horse riding once he finishes school.

“I’ve been around them all my life, we always had them at home and my father is a jockey. I go riding out for Liam Burke at weekends and during school holidays. I’ve gotten a lot of experience off him and all the lads in the yard. They have thought me all I know.

“My goal would be to be a top amateur and have winners every Sunday and try and stay as injury free as possible. I would love to ride at the Cheltenham Festival and ride over the Aintree fences at some stage in my career,” he said.

Kilworth & Araglen Point-to-Point gets under way in Ballynalacken from 1pm on Sunday.