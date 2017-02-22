Breaking: Men arrested following discovery of body at Fermoy truck stop

A man in his early 40s, understood to be an Eastern European national, has been found dead at a truck stop on the outskirts of Fermoy town.

Two men, one in his late 20s and the other in his early 40s, have been arrested by Gardai and are being questioned at separate Garda stations in North Cork, while another man, understood to be a friend of the deceased, has been taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Staff at the Amber Service Station, located on the Dublin Road out of Fermoy, were alerted by truckers stopped overnight following what appeared to be an altercation at approximately 10.30pm on Tuesday, and upon investigation, located the now deceased individual. It is understood he had sustained head injuries.

A full technical investigation is being carried out this morning and the direction of the investigation will be determined following a post mortem examination at Cork University Hospital.

