A man escaped serious injury following a single-vehicle crash on the M8 motorway earlier this morning, Thursday, May 4th. The crash happened at around 10am on the Southbound carriageway of the M8 between Mitchelstown and Fermoy.

A single vehicle collision, the male driver managed to climb from the vehicle uninjured, and emergency services were alerted to the incident by a passing motorist.

A Fire Service spokesman told The Avondhu: “Firefighters were called to attend a one vehicle road traffic collision.The car was removed from the hedgerow by firefighters using hydraulic equipment.The occupant of the vehicle was extremely lucky to escape serious injury.”

Jamie O'Flaherty
Jamie O'Flaherty
Jamie O’Flaherty works as a reporter in our Mitchelstown office. From Clonmel in County Tipperary, Jamie was educated at St Mary’s and Highschool Clonmel. He studied News Journalism at Coláiste Chathail Naofa and Sports Journalism with The Irish Academy of Public Relations. Previously, Jamie wrote for the Nationalist newspaper in Clonmel as a freelance journalist. He can be contacted on 087-2422734 or by email news@avondhupress.ie

