A man escaped serious injury following a single-vehicle crash on the M8 motorway earlier this morning, Thursday, May 4th. The crash happened at around 10am on the Southbound carriageway of the M8 between Mitchelstown and Fermoy.

A single vehicle collision, the male driver managed to climb from the vehicle uninjured, and emergency services were alerted to the incident by a passing motorist.

A Fire Service spokesman told The Avondhu: “Firefighters were called to attend a one vehicle road traffic collision.The car was removed from the hedgerow by firefighters using hydraulic equipment.The occupant of the vehicle was extremely lucky to escape serious injury.”