Blackwater Distillery’s plan to relocate its fledgling business to Ballyduff has taken a step forward this week with a planning application to revamp the former Flynn’s Hardware Store in the village submitted to Waterford City & County Council.

Founded in late 2014, Blackwater Distillery currently occupies a space in the Cappoquin Enterprise Park.

Last week they presented their plans to locals at an open night in Ballyduff. They include small changes to the structure of the building, vacant for around a decade, and a plan to incorporate a tourist element, which company director Peter Mulryan says can have ‘a positive effect’ on the economic vibrancy of the village as a whole.

Speaking to The Avondhu, Mr Mulryan said their plans for the building include knocking down the lean-to building to the left of the main building …

