Lismore GAA pulled out all the stops for last Friday night’s victory dinner dance in the local community centre.

A busy, eventful and ultimately, very successful night for all concerned, organisers did a fantastic job transforming the centre for this elaborate function.

Guests of honour included last season’s all conquering Western, County and Munster intermediate hurling champions along with members of the 1991 and 1993 senior county champions.

