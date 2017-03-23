The housing department in Cork County Council say they are currently reviewing development opportunities in Beechfield Estate in Fermoy and will present their proposals to elected representatives and residents living in the estate once they have completed their plans.

In a report issued at this week’s Northern Division meeting, Maurice Manning, Director of Housing, outlined the reasons for the ongoing review of development opportunities in Beechfield.

Mr Manning said the flat complex and individual units within the complex are in a poor condition and do not meet modern residential standards in terms of quality or size.

He said the general layout of the complex does not create a space or environment that is conducive to proper residential amenity and order.

