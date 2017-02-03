Bartlemy to Fermoy Local Link Bus

The Avondhu has been asked to highlight the fact that Local Link Cork’s public bus service in the Bartlemy area, continues to operate on a door-to-door basis every Thursday to Fermoy and that the free tarvel pass is accepted on this service.

New passengers are always very welcome and the bus can be diverted off the current route to collect you at your door.

It is also worth noting that the bus service every Friday from Ballincurrig and Lisgoold to Midleton, could be extended to start in Bartlemy if required.

The current schedule to Fermoy is as follows: 10.50am – Highfield, 11am – Midleton Road, 11.10am – Bartlemy RC Church, 11.20am Rathcormac area (for people who have difficulty getting to the Bus Éireann stop). The bus arrives at Fermoy Library at 11.30am.

FARES

The Adult return fare is €5. Students and children return fare is €3. The free travel pass is accepted. For bookings and further information, contact Local Link Cork, Council Offices, Fermoy on 025-51454 or 086-7701749.

New passengers should give at least 24 hours’ notice when booking to travel for the first time.

There is of course, the danger that if this bus service is not supported, it may be discontinued.