This Friday (17th), the curtain goes up on Kilworth Dramatic Society’s presentation of ‘The Banshee of Crokey Hill’ in Kilworth Community Centre (alongside St Martin’s Church).

‘The Banshee Of Crokey Hill’ from the pen of Tommy Marren, has a cast made up of Liam Kenny, Patricia Coughlan, Collette Sheehan, Brian Carey and Joe Aherne. The production and direction is in the capable hands of Mick Twomey.

The play, which runs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is set in the West of Ireland in the mid 1970s and tells the story of the return home of Mikey McMahon from Manchester to visit his father and mother after an absence of 13 years. The purpose of his visit is to tell his parents that he is soon to marry in England. It transpires however, that The Banshee of Crokey Hill won’t rest easy until something terrible happens in the McMahon household.

The arrival of the village gossip Molly Andy ignites a new twist to an already sad legend as it transpires that the Banshee is about to have her revenge. Amidst great celebration at the return of the ‘prodigal son’ and the arrival of the villagers for a rip-roaring ‘Irish hooley’ it becomes apparent that the soured relationship between Mickey and his father Jack is about to unearth a dark secret that was kept from Mikey as a child.

You are asked to note that the play will run for five performances only – three nights this weekend and again on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February and that it is not suitable for children under 12 years of age. Starting time is 8.15pm nightly.

Once the ‘home run’ is over, the group takes to the drama festival circuit and will perform in West Waterford festival (Ballyduff), Kerry (Castleisland) and South Wicklow (Carnew). Your support is appreciated.