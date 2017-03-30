The Fermoy branch of Ulster Bank has been announced as one of 22 branches that will close around Ireland later this year.

The announcement comes following a sharp decline in the number of transactions carried out in branches amid growth in the number of digital interactions carried out by bank customers.

Fermoy is one of four branches in Cork that will close, along with Ballincollig, Blackpool and Carrigaline. Five branches will close in Dublin, with two closures announced in Limerick; Newcastlewest and Castletroy.

The closures are expected to take place in June and September, with around 220 redundancies in all.

A company spokesperson told The Avondhu that redundancies will be volunteer-led.

Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon

