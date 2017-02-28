90 year old Paddy Lyons was found slumped in a chair at his farmhouse near the village of Ballysaggart in west Waterford on Saturday evening.

He was thought as having suffered violent injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after emergency services were called to his home.

The alarm was raised by a couple who arrived at the remote house. The couple have since been eliminated from inquiries.

Following an autopsy carried out by assistant state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster at University Hospital Waterford, the investigation was upgraded to a murder investigation.

