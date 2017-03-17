The news on Monday that Liz Dolan, “Glencairn”, Green Hill, Fermoy had died, was greeted with a deep sense of sadness in the area.

A native of Mitchelstown, Liz (née McEniry) was a wonderful character and was much loved by all of us fortunate enough to have made her acquiantance. A gifted teacher, Liz was blessed with a great mind and a passion for all things cultural and artistic.

She was a staunch member of the Fermoy Field Club and the Mitchelstown Writers’ Group and loved partaking in their lectures, outings and literary events. She was also a founding member of the Trevor Bowen Literary Festival.

Liz lost her cherished husband and companion Mick, in November, and though hit with serious illness herself, bore that burden bravely to the very end.

She will be sadly missed by Mikesey, Gerard, Colette (Moore) and Richard, her brother Paddy McEniry, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends to whom we extend our sympathy.

Requiem Mass for Liz takes place on this Thursday at 2.00pm with funeral afterwards to Kilcrumper New Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.