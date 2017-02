Work has begun on a project to enhance the appearance of the approach roads into Fermoy, beginning with the Mallow road approach.

Under the auspices of Fermoy Tidy Towns who secured €10,000 to fund the project last year, FÁS staff have begun the project of introducing kerbing to the approach road.

Plants and wild flowers will be introduced by Fermoy Tidy Towns and, once complete, a similar project will commence on the Rathealy Road into the town.