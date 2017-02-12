This summer the community of Castlelyons and Glanbia will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Castlelyons Co-operative in 1917.

In advance of the centenary celebrations, the sub-committee of the local Glanbia advisory group are preparing a publication ,looking at the history of the co-operative movement and are seeking old photos and memorabilia from locals, to use.

All items that are relevant to the history of the co-operative in Castlelyons are welcome. Those with old photos can contact William Daly in Glanbia Castlelyons where photos will be scanned and returned immediately to their owners.

Alternatively contact Donal Howard (087-9120127) Marie Murphy (087-2951723) or Patricia Fouhy-Barry (087-2853432).

Donal Howard said that work on the publication is going well and will inform readers of the storied history co-operative movement in Castlelyons and the local area.

Their event on Friday, June 16th will be an all-inclusive event with shareholders, employees, former employees and residents in the communities, welcome to attend.