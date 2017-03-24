Food Works, Ireland’s leading accelerator programme for food and drink start-ups, is seeking to identify a number of high potential start-up food teams with a strong business idea to take part in Food Works 2017.

The programme, run by Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc, aims to foster and encourage innovative new product ideas which satisfy a genuine market need, while supporting the growth of the Irish food industry on a global scale.

The intensive programme guides successful participants from the initial concept phase through to the development of a winning food product with international appeal and global export potential.

This includes the provision of a full range of practical business supports designed to provide participants with an investor ready business plan.

Among the supports are consumer market research, one-to-one mentoring, technical advice, commercial viability testing in addition to access to fast track access to research and development (R&D) facilities, possible investors and state funding.

Food Works 2016

The 2016 Food Works programme featured eight start-up food and drinks companies. Four of these are trading, three are ready to launch and one is still in development. The programme concluded on 31st January 2017.

Application Process

Individuals or companies who would like to learn more about the Food Works programme are asked to register for an introductory meeting on www.foodworksireland.ie in advance of completing a formal application. A series of regional meetings with the Food Works team are scheduled over the next three months, with the Cork meeting taking place on Tuesday, June 6th.

Following the formal application process, finalists will be shortlisted to take part in an industry-led bootcamp, following which the successful final programme participants will be selected.