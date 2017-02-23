AIB Mitchelstown held a fundraising day for the South East Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) last week and donated a laptop to the group, who were at the bank last Thursday, February 16, to raise money for their services and to explain the work they do to local people.

SEMRA are a voluntary group who carry out mountain rescues in the Galtee mountains, the Knockmealdowns, the Comeraghs, Slievenamon and the Backstairs.

Kathleen Cronin, branch manager AIB Mitchelstown, said they donated the laptop to SEMRA in order to make a contribution to the work the group do in the community.

“We were fascinated at the work that was being put in and that it was all on a voluntary basis. We wanted to support the excellent work being done by this group in the local community. They needed a laptop to assist their work, so we bought that and donated it to them,” she said.

SEMRA made presentations to over 500 local primary school students about mountain rescues on the day. They explained to pupils from CBS Primary and Bunscoil na Toirbhirte about the coast guard, rescue dogs and the role the helicopters play in mountain rescues.

The group are in existence over 40 years. SEMRA are based in Clonmel and have 40 team members spread out over the counties of Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and Carlow. All team members have registered and recognised mountain skills, as well as first aid.

Barney Kelly, SEMRA team member, said it takes €2,500 to cover the running of SEMRA at base level and vehicles and equipment are extra onto that.