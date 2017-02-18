The countdown is on to ‘Anything Goes’ – the Mitchelstown Musical Society production for 2017.

Another mammoth undertaking for this voluntary committee, chairman, Billy Cahill and his dedicated team have pulled out all the stops to stage a really high class show.

It all kicks off on Tuesday night next, February 21 in the CBS auditorium at 8pm sharp – opening night is gala night, when the who’s who of Mitchelstown and beyond will be in attendance – another four shows will follow.

Events on this scale don’t come cheap and it’s a tribute to organisers that tickets can be secured for €15 – Hyland’s Bookshop in Mitchelstown is the main ticket outlet.

At the recent launch in The Firgrove Hotel, we got a taste of what’s in store next week and everything points to a production bursting with great music, brilliant performances, stunning costumes and an elaborate set.

Traditionally, Mitchelstown Musical Society has been able to rely on the public to rally behind them and no doubt this will be the case once again. With so many demands on people’s time, tremendous credit is due to all those who’ve committed countless hours over the winter fine tuning a show that has all the ingredients to be a massive hit.