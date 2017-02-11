Work to upgrade Abbey Street in Fermoy will commence in the next three weeks.

A new road layout, paving, public lighting lanterns, shrubbery and seating to be incorporated in the project overseen by Fermoy Municipal Authority.

The construction phase, which is expected to cause some inconvenience to road users and businesses, will take approximately three weeks.

Funding for the project, which is costing in the region of €50,000 to €60,000, has been sourced through the Fermoy pay parking dividend and the Town and Village Scheme.

Cllr Noel McCarthy said the plans for the project ‘look superb’ and an information leaflet would be handed out to local residents and businesses prior to the commencement of works.