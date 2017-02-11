Planter details for the new look Abbey Street in Fermoy.

Work to upgrade Abbey Street in Fermoy will commence in the next three weeks.

A new road layout, paving, public lighting lanterns, shrubbery and seating to be incorporated in the project overseen by Fermoy Municipal Authority.

The construction phase, which is expected to cause some inconvenience to road users and businesses, will take approximately three weeks.

Funding for the project, which is costing in the region of €50,000 to €60,000, has been sourced through the Fermoy pay parking dividend and the Town and Village Scheme.

Cllr Noel McCarthy said the plans for the project ‘look superb’ and an information leaflet would be handed out to local residents and businesses prior to the commencement of works.

SHARE
Previous articlePhoto exhibition in Fermoy Library this month
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR