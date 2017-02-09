The fourth annual 5K road race in aid of Fermoy Action Children’s Education (FACE) takes place this Sunday, February 12th in Kilworth.

Registration for the event is open from 9.30am to 10.45am in Kilworth Community Hall with the race getting under way at 11am.

The first three males and females to finish will share cash prizes worth €600, while all participants will be entered into a raffle for a number of prizes.

Around 330 people took part in last year’s race, up 10% on the previous year, with Kevin Maunsell from Clonmel AC coming home in first place in a time of 15.43. The first woman home (and sixth overall) was Aoife Cooke from Youghal AC in a time of 17.29. While the first junior to cross the line was Mikey Keating from Galtee Runners, Mitchelstown.

FACE runs workshops on a weekly basis to identify and held children with learning difficulties, such as Dyspraxia, Dyslexia, Developmental Coordination Disorder, ADHD/ADD and Aspergers.

It includes physical exercises/Kindersize, drama, arts and crafts, swimming, outdoor activities, pony riding and music lessons to work on coordination, gross motor skills, sensory integration and visual perception.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Entry fee is €10 per person and walkers are welcome. Refreshments will be served after the race. For more information on the race, contact 087-2278459 or e-mail facefermoy@gmail.com