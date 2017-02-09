The fourth annual 5K road race in aid of Fermoy Action Children’s Education (FACE) takes place this Sunday, February 12th in Kilworth.

Registration for the event is open from 9.30am to 10.45am in Kilworth Community Hall with the race getting under way at 11am.

The first three males and females to finish will share cash prizes worth €600, while all participants will be entered into a raffle for a number of prizes.

Around 330 people took part in last year’s race, up 10% on the previous year, with Kevin Maunsell from Clonmel AC coming home in first place in a time of 15.43. The first woman home (and sixth overall) was Aoife Cooke from Youghal AC in a time of 17.29. While the first junior to cross the line was Mikey Keating from Galtee Runners, Mitchelstown.

FACE runs workshops on a weekly basis to identify and held children with learning difficulties, such as Dyspraxia, Dyslexia, Developmental Coordination Disorder, ADHD/ADD and Aspergers.

It includes physical exercises/Kindersize, drama, arts and crafts, swimming, outdoor activities, pony riding and music lessons to work on coordination, gross motor skills, sensory integration and visual perception.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Entry fee is €10 per person and walkers are welcome. Refreshments will be served after the race. For more information on the race, contact 087-2278459 or e-mail facefermoy@gmail.com

Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

