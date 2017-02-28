‘How do you box a six foot six man when you’re five eleven? It was simple to me!’

Wearing a pair of boxing shoes purchased only on the eve of the competition, Fermoy’s Michael Jordan overcame his six foot six opponent to be crowned the Irish Heavyweight Boxing Champion for 1967, 50 years ago this week in the National Stadium in Dublin.

Then 23, Michael knocked Kildare’s Mick Collins out cold to add All-Ireland glory to his Munster success that same year.

Recalling the details surrounding his success in 1967 to The Avondhu, Michael spoke of his training in Fermoy and in Ballyhooly, his penchant for a Chris Eubank-esque vault into the ring before fights …

