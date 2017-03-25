Amarenco Solar has welcomed the recent planning application approval for a 5MW solar farm in Castlelyons, the latest in a sequence of successful planning applications across Cork and Waterford.

The company say they are ready to invest €56 million in the construction and operation of the solar farms, with 40 construction jobs expected to be provided during the building phase in Castlelyons.

“This latest application approval by Cork County Council is again very welcome news and as previously stated is part of a significant number of applications being prepared by Amarenco Solar for Ireland,” said John Mullins, CEO, Amarenco Solar.

“Cork County Council clearly sees the benefits of solar energy as a source of clean energy free from emissions and should be acknowledged for their vision. The Government should now follow the lead being set by Cork County Council.”

In total, Amarenco has received planning permission to construct eight new solar farms around Munster, with investment of €7 million expected on each site.

Once up and running, these solar plants combined will provide the equivalent of 9,000 three-bedroom homes with clean renewable solar energy.

The company also say that sheep will be farmed on the all solar farm lands, ensuring the viability of agriculture on the lands in the future.