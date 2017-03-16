Despite a relatively mild winter, over 10% of motorists have experienced a breakdown within the past 6 months according to recent research.

In a survey of over 7,000 motorists undertaking by AA Rescue Breakdown Services, 3.84% of respondents stated they had suffered a motoring breakdown in the past month. Meanwhile, a further 7.25% of motorists reported having experienced a breakdown between 1 month and six months

According to the findings just 34.19% of motorists have never experienced a breakdown. However, younger drivers were significantly more likely than their older counterparts to have avoided an emergency roadside situation.

While almost half of motorists under 35 have yet to experience a breakdown (48.99%), this figure drops by almost 50% among older drivers. Just 28.74% of those over 56 have never suffered a motoring breakdown, according to the AA findings.

While breakdown figures were similar across Ireland, Connaught-based drivers were the most likely to have experienced a breakdown within the last month as 4.24% of those surveyed reported a recent breakdown, compared to the national average of 3.84%. Munster comes in at 4.09%.